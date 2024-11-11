Menu Explore
Woman buying vegetables in Kharar market loses gold chain to snatchers

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 11, 2024 09:06 AM IST

The victim, Nancy Verma of Sector 123, New Sunny Enclave, Kharar, told police that she went to the market with her husband, Paras Kumar, around 8 pm, when the snatchers struck

In the second such case within a week, two scooter-borne men snatched a woman’s gold chain in Gillco Valley, Kharar, on Saturday.

According to the victim, her chain, along with the pendant, weighed around 1.5 tola, costing around ₹1.2 lakh.
According to the victim, her chain, along with the pendant, weighed around 1.5 tola, costing around 1.2 lakh. (HT)

The victim, Nancy Verma of Sector 123, New Sunny Enclave, Kharar, told police that she went to the market with her husband, Paras Kumar, around 8 pm.

While she was buying vegetables, two men on a scooter stopped near her. The pillion rider suddenly snatched her gold chain, before the rider sped off from the spot.

According to the victim, her chain, along with the pendant, weighed around 1.5 tola, costing approximately 1.2 lakh.

City Kharar police have launched a probe to trace the accused after registering a case under Section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In similar modus operandi, a motorcycle-borne miscreant had snatched a 54-year-old woman’s gold earrings in Mundi Kharar while she was walking back home from the market around 1.30 pm on Tuesday. The case remains unsolved.

