Woman buying vegetables in Kharar market loses gold chain to snatchers

In the second such case within a week, two scooter-borne men snatched a woman’s gold chain in Gillco Valley, Kharar, on Saturday. According to the victim, her chain, along with the pendant, weighed around 1.5 tola, costing around ₹ 1.2 lakh. (HT)

The victim, Nancy Verma of Sector 123, New Sunny Enclave, Kharar, told police that she went to the market with her husband, Paras Kumar, around 8 pm.

While she was buying vegetables, two men on a scooter stopped near her. The pillion rider suddenly snatched her gold chain, before the rider sped off from the spot.

City Kharar police have launched a probe to trace the accused after registering a case under Section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In similar modus operandi, a motorcycle-borne miscreant had snatched a 54-year-old woman’s gold earrings in Mundi Kharar while she was walking back home from the market around 1.30 pm on Tuesday. The case remains unsolved.