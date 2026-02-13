Woman killed as cop’s car rams e-rickshaw in Haryana’s Ambala

A 24-year-old woman from Ambala was killed on Wednesday night after a speeding car, allegedly driven by a Haryana Police head constable, rammed into the e-rickshaw she was travelling in near Kali Paltan Bridge on NH-44 in Ambala Cantonment. Nikita Bajaj

The victim, Nikita Bajaj, a resident of Kartar Nagar in Ambala city, had arrived at Ambala Cantt bus stand from Delhi with her brother, Harsh, to attend a family function. Around 9 pm, the siblings boarded an e-rickshaw for Ambala city. A couple was already seated in the vehicle.

According to the SHO of Parao police station, inspector Dharamvir Singh, the accident occurred after the e-rickshaw crossed the GRP police station. “Head constable Amit Kumar hit the e-rickshaw from behind with his car. The impact threw Nikita onto the road. The uncontrolled car then ran over her and later hit a grill,” he said.

Locals rushed the victim to the district civil hospital’s trauma centre in Ambala city, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. None of the other passengers were injured.

Based on Harsh’s complaint, a case was registered under Sections 106 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Amit Kumar, who was arrested. “A medical report confirms alcohol intake and blood samples have been sent for further examination. Strict action will be taken,” the SHO added. The accused, posted at Baldev Nagar police station, was later released on bail after being produced before a court on Thursday.

Eyewitnesses alleged that Kumar was driving a Faridabad-registered Honda City at high speed and appeared inebriated. Ravinder Singh, the e-rickshaw driver, said, “The impact was severe and the passenger was flung onto the highway. The policeman then ran her over. He was so drunk that he could barely walk. Passers-by caught him and we took both the victim and the accused to the hospital.”

The incident triggered protests outside the hospital, with the victim’s family and locals accusing the police of attempting to shield their colleague. They demanded that the accused’s medical examination be conducted in the presence of the media to prevent any tampering.

Nikita’s father, Jaspal Bajaj, demanded strict action, alleging clear negligence. Additional police personnel were deployed at the hospital to control the situation, and the accused’s medical examination was conducted late at night.

On Thursday, the postmortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family for cremation.

Superintendent of Police Ajit Singh Shekhawat said the head constable has been suspended pending a departmental inquiry.

Nikita had been working with a private firm in Gurugram for the past four years, while her brother is employed as a hotel supervisor in Delhi.