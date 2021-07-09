Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman, two sons killed in Sangrur road accident
The driver tried to overtake a truck, but ended up crashing the car into the rear of another truck near Sangrur in the wee hours of Friday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Woman, two sons killed in Sangrur road accident

The family belonged to Muzaffarnagar; woman’s husband also got injured in the road accident and is admitted to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala
By HT Correspondent, Sangrur
UPDATED ON JUL 09, 2021 07:02 PM IST

A woman and her two sons, in their 20s, were killed after their car rammed into a truck at Mastuana Sahib, around 10 kilometers from Sangrur, in the wee hours of Friday.

They have been identified as Jaswinder Kaur, Lovedeep Singh and Mandeep Singh of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

The woman’s husband, Narmohan Singh, also got injured in the accident and is admitted to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

Police said the family was travelling towards Bathinda in a Hyundai i20 car when the accident took place. The person behind the wheel apparently tried to overtake a truck but ended up crashing into the rear of another truck. The mishap was recorded by a CCTV camera installed on the roadside.

“Before proceeding with any action, we are waiting for their relatives, who are on their way to Sangrur,” said Gurjt Singh, investigating officer, Badrukhan police post.

