Women’s cricket: Chandigarh lose to Odisha

Chandigarh lost their second match in the ongoing Women’s Senior One-Day Trophy to Odisha in Pune on Monday.

Odisha beat Chandigarh by 35 runs to take four points. Chandigarh had lost their last match to Railways by a massive 246 runs.

Batting first, Odisha posted a total of 253 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Madhuri Meheta, 76, and Tanmayee Behera, 53, were the main scorers for Odisha. For Chandigarh, Nandani Sharma, Parul Saini and Amanjot Kaur bagged two wickets each.

In response, Chandigarh scored 218 runs for the loss of six wickets in 50 overs. Captain Amanjot hammered 97 runs and remained unbeaten in Chandigarh’s cause. Shivangi scored 34 runs.

Punjab eves beat Himachal Pradesh

Punjab recorded a 19-run win through VJD method over Himachal Pradesh in a match played in the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy in Bengaluru. Captain Taniya Bhatia scored 44 runs while spinner Mehak Kesar bagged three wickets for Punjab. Punjab take on Bengal in their next match on Thursday.