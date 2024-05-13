Won’t be easy for BJP to win, if elections are fair: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Kumari Mayawati on Sunday said that it would be very difficult for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to win this time, if the elections are conducted in a free and fair manner. BSP supremo Kumari Mayawati addressing a rally at Karnal’s Dussehra Ground on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The BSP leader, while addressing an election rally at Karnal’s Dussehra Ground in favour of Karnal Lok Sabha candidate Inder Singh, also trained guns at the grand old party, stating that both Congress and BJP governments politicised central probe agencies equally.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Since Independence, both parties have ruled over all states of the country. However, they, particularly the Congress, framed anti-Dalit policies that led to their debacle. Seeing the prevailing situation, now it will be difficult for the BJP also to make a comeback if the elections are conducted in a free and fair manner, with no tampering of EVMs,” she said.

Attacking the BJP, she further said, “In these polls, their jumlebaazi and guarantees won’t work. They promised the country’s poor, weaker sections, middle class and other sections acche din and made tall promises, but the guarantees remained only on paper while not even one-fourth work was visible on ground.”

Mayawati claimed that like previous governments, under the present BJP government, poverty, unemployment and inflation went up.

“In most of the BJP/RSS-led governments, majority of the work is being handed over to the private sector and there is no provision of reservation in the private sector, very little benefit of quotas is reaching these sections in the country,” she told the gathering.

The BSP leader said that the Centre was not giving free ration to the underprivileged from its pocket, so they need not feel obliged to vote for the BJP.

The BSP is contesting on all 10 seats in Haryana.

Recently, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni had announced his support to the party candidate Inder Singh, as a mark of gratitude for his support during the farmers’ agitation in 2020.

The four-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, who arrived in Karnal in a helicopter, was honoured with a gold crown (mukut) by the party’s state unit.

She said that the BSP is contesting without any alliance with any national or state party, but with the support from Dalit, Muslim, backward, poor, tribal and labourers.