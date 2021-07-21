Won’t meet Sidhu till he resolves issues with Capt, says Mohindra

Chandigarh

Punjab local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra on Tuesday welcomed the appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the state Congress president, but ruled out a personal meeting with him till he resolves issues with chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Mohindra is considered close to the CM and also held a meeting with him on Tuesday. This is a first remark by any minister in the Amarinder cabinet after Sidhu’s elevation, indicating that the crisis in the Punjab Congress is still not over.

In a statement issued here, Mohindra said Amarinder is the leader of the Congress legislative party and as a cabinet minister, he is duty-bound to follow him, making it clear that unless the newly appointed Punjab Congress chief sorts out all issues with Captain Amarinder, there was no possibility of him (Mohindra) meeting him personally.

“We have a collective responsibility and hence, I would refrain from meeting the newly appointed Congress president till issues between him and the CM are resolved,” said Mohindra in a statement.

Amarinder had already made it clear that he will not meet Sidhu until he tenders an apology for his “derogatory” tweets against him.

Burry the hatchet: Ex-Moga MLA

Former Moga MLA Malti Thapar on Tuesday suggested both Capt Amarinder Singh and Navjot Sidhu to forget their differences and come together to put up a united face in the interest of the Congress. “Both leaders should show statesmanship and join hands,” she said, adding that the ball is in Sidhu’s court and he should make the first move as Capt is a senior leader.

She said the Congress high command has given representation to all sections by making four working presidents except women who have been left out. “They can have five working presidents and give the fifth slot to a deserving woman leader,” she added.