Work with honesty, dedication and politeness and serve people coming to offices- Ludhiana DC to officials

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal unveiled the new work mantra to the officers and employees, encouraging them to discharge their duties with honesty, utmost dedication, politeness, and commitment to serving the people who come to them with grievances. Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal initiated the Swachhta hi Sewa-2024 campaign to promote cleanliness in villages in Ludhiana on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. (HT Photo)

During an introductory meeting with the officials, heads of all branches, and staff of the district administrative complex, Jorwal emphasised the need to listen patiently to the common people when they visit and ensure they do not face any inconvenience. He asked them to provide selfless services to the best of their ability for delivering citizen-centric services. He also mentioned that the Punjab government, led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, is committed to good governance, effective delivery of services, and the implementation of welfare and development schemes to facilitate the people.

Jorwal stressed that just as they expect to be treated with respect, they should treat people who visit their offices politely. He urged them to set a new benchmark in public service by dealing with people in a humane manner.

The deputy commissioner also emphasised the need to strive hard to implement the policies and programmes of the state government earnestly.