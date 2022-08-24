Workshop on rabi crops in Ludhiana: V-C calls for better propagation of PAU- recommended varieties
The second day of the workshop on rabi crops included a visit to the demonstration areas of PAU, Ludhiana, followed by a technical session focussing on agricultural engineering, forestry and economics.
At the concluding day of two-day research and extension specialists’ workshop on rabi crops on Wednesday, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal emphasised the need for a greater collaboration between all extension functionaries of the state and a special focus on better propagation of PAU-recommended varieties to benefit maximum number of farmers.
He told state farmers to attend the forthcoming kisan mela, which will be organised on PAU campus after a two-year gap due to the Covid 19 outbreak.
Director, extension education, Ashok Kumar called for maximum participation in the kisan mela to strengthen farmers-scientists’ connection and pave the way for research alignment accordingly.
Arshdeep Singh from the department of farm machinery and power engineering (FMPE) discussed the use of PAU smart seeder and the status of paddy straw management in the state.
Techniques of management of agroforestry system were discussed by Rishi Indra Singh Gill and Navneet Kaur from the department of forestry and natural resources.
SS Sooch and Iqbal Singh from the department of renewable energy engineering shared the uses of paddy straw-based biogas plant, while Ritu Dogra and Manpreet Singh from the same department threw light on briquettes from chopped paddy straw without binding.
Neena Singla from the department of zoology dwelled on the management of rodent pests in wheat crop sown under rice residue management.
The important aspects of agri start-up entrepreneurship development were brought to light by additional director, communication, Tejinder Singh Riar. Jitender Mohan Singh closed the technical session with outlining the economics of rabi crops.
SSPU, Energy Swaraj Foundation sign joint declaration to mitigate climate change impact
The Symbiosis Skills and Professional University is the first university in India to sign a joint declaration with Energy Swaraj Foundation as a part of their social obligation toward society. The event was attended by dignitaries, teaching, non-teaching staff and students on Wednesday. SB Mujumdar, president, SSPU president (chancellor), said, “Humanity is responsible for the climate change and human beings should differentiate between need and greed to solve the climate change impact.”
Ludhiana | ‘Pigs infected with African swine fever need to be culled’
As several African Swine Fever cases are being reported in pigs in Patiala district, veterinary experts from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Wednesday organised an online panel discussion with over 100 livestock farmers and informed them about measures to be taken up to protect pigs. Tele-advisory helpline numbers 62832-97919 and 62832-58834 have been shared through which farmers can contact the university on any working day.
SC prohibits Mumbai Metro from cutting any more trees in Aarey
New Delhi/Mumbai: The Supreme Court on Wednesday warned the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited of strict action if any tree in Mumbai's Aarey Colony area has been cut in violation of the company's affidavit filed on August 5 in connection with the construction of a shed on 33 hectares of land inside Aarey. “In that case, you (MMRC) will not go ahead with any development work,” the bench said.
63K seats vacant after three regular rounds of FYJC admissions in Pune
A total 63,977 seats remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region after completion of three regular rounds of the first-year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions. In the third regular round, a total 55,040 seats were available for which 38,615 students were eligible out of which 12,253 students were allotted a college. Of the 12,253 students allotted a college, only 4,704 students took admission in the third regular round.
Pune hotelier assaulted over vargani refusal;establishments say mandals pressurise for high donation
The Pimpri police have booked four persons of a Dahi Handi mandal for allegedly assaulting a hotelier who refused to pay higher donation (vargani) for the event on August 21. Owner of Hotel Punjabi Tadka in Sant Tukaram Nagar Pimpri, Pawan Shivraj Nudnure filed a complaint with the Pimpri police station against the accused on Tuesday. Following which police lodged an FIR.
