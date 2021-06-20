YAD hits out at Capt for providing jobs to sons of Cong MLAs in Ludhiana

Terming the Punjab Cabinet’s approval of jobs for the sons of two Congress MLAs — Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa and Rakesh Pandey —as ‘unconstitutional’, the Youth Akali Dal slammed the state government for backstabbing the youth of Punjab on Saturday.

Taking a dig at the Captain Amarinder Singh-led state government, YAD president Parambans Singh Bunty Romana and other Akali leaders distributed sweets among the youth at Jagraon Bridge. They alleged that the CM had tweaked rules as a bribe to save his chair amid a feud in the Congress.

Romana said, “The MLAs’ net worth is in crores as per the affidavits submitted during the 2017 vidhan sabha elections. The state government has overlooked thousands of unemployed youngsters, many of whom are on the brink of ending their lives thanks to the policies of the Congress government.”

Pointing out incongruities in the appointment of Arjun Partap Singh Bajwa as a Group B inspector in the Punjab Police, and Bhisham Pandey as naib tehsildar, Romana said, “The jobs have been approved by the state cabinet on compassionate grounds in recognition of the sacrifices made by their grandfathers, who laid down their lives for the country. However, as per the rules set by the Supreme Court, the beneficiary in these cases should be a dependent person.”

“The CM had himself written to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in 2014 saying that Bajwa’s father Satnam Singh did not die in a terrorist attack, but had died due to smugglers’ inter-gang rivalry in 1987.”

“Even if the MLAs’ sons have been granted jobs on compassionate grounds, then why have the sons of farmers who have committed suicide during their tenure and the families of farmers who died during farmer agitation been ignored,” said Romana.

“The Captain had promised to provide jobs to the youth during the last assembly elections but only three jobs have been provided so far. The first to former CM Beant Singh’s grandson Guriqbal Singh — who was made DSP in 2017 — and now to the sons of the MLAs. SAD and BSP will challenge this appointment in court and jobs will be terminated once our alliance comes to power in 2022,” said Romana, while urging the public to gherao the Congress leaders over the issue when they seek votes in the upcoming elections.

During the protests, Covid norms were flouted as a large number of leaders gathered at the protest giving social distancing and masks a miss.

AAP will terminate the jobs after coming to power: Mann

In the city to protest against the alleged multi-crore post-matric SC scholarship scam, Aam Aadmi Party’s state president and MP Bhagwant Mann also slammed the state government for approving jobs for the sons of Congress MLAs. Mann said the AAP will terminate the services approved for the MLAs sons and the grandson of former CM Beant Singh. The jobs will be given to unemployed youth who are struggling to make ends meet.