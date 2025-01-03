Yamunanagar triple murder: SP terminates all cops of Radaur village police post

Karnal On December 26, four masked men shot dead Pankaj Malik and Virender Rana and injured Arjun Rana outside a gym at Kheri Lakha Singh village. (HT File)

A week after two liquor traders were shot dead at Radaur’s Kheri Lakha Singh village and third died during treatment at a hospital, Yamunanagar superintendent of police (SP) Rajeev Deswal on Thursday said the services of nine cops of a police post have been terminated for not taking timely action.

The cops include five of the police department and two special police officers of Kheri Lakha Singh police post, the SP told the media. “I have also written for the termination of two home guards posted at the police post to the department concerned,” he added.

On being asked about the reason for termination, the SP said: “When such an incident is taking place at a distance of 100 meters from the post and police don’t take any action, such stern actions (termination) will be taken.”

The move comes almost a week after the SP had ordered suspension of cops, including post in-charge sub-inspector Nirmal Singh and others, after agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana, who is also the BJP legislator from Radaur, took cognisance of the matter and expressed his displeasure.

On December 26, four masked men shot dead Pankaj Malik and Virender Rana and injured Arjun Rana outside a gym at Kheri Lakha Singh village. Rana died during treatment at a private hospital in Chandigarh three days later.

Following the murders, cops managed to nab two men — Arbaz and Sachin Handa — both natives of Chhachhrauli sub-division in Yamunanagar for aiding the shooters and later another local, Harsh, under similar charges.