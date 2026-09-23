Yash Paul Bourney takes oath as judge of J&K and Ladakh HC

Senior judicial officer Yash Paul Bourney was sworn in as the Judge of the high court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh at a solemn ceremony held in the Chief Justice’s Court at the Srinagar wing of the high court on Tuesday. The Union ministry of law and justice issued the notification appointing Justice Yash Paul Bourney as the Judge of the HC on September 19, 2026. (HT Photo for representation)

Dr. Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati, Chief Justice of the high court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, administered the oath of office to Justice Bourney.

The warrant of appointment was read out by M. K. Sharma, registrar general, HC of J&K and Ladakh, who also conducted the proceedings of the ceremony.

The Union ministry of law and justice issued the notification appointing Justice Yash Paul Bourney as the Judge of the HC on September 19, 2026.

Justice Bourney hails from Dadwara village, Bhaddu, Billawar, Kathua district. During his distinguished judicial career, he has held several important judicial and administrative assignments. He served as principal district and sessions judge at Leh, Baramulla, Udhampur and Jammu, besides serving as special judge, anti-corruption, Srinagar and special judge, anti-corruption, Jammu. He also served in key institutional positions as member secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority; registrar vigilance, HC of J&K and Ladakh; and director, J&K Judicial Academy.

After serving as principal district and sessions judge, Jammu, Justice Bourney was appointed on deputation as member, J&K Special Tribunal, Jammu. He was serving in the said capacity immediately prior to his elevation as a Judge of the HC of J&K and Ladakh.