Youth Cong leader murder: Gangster Bishnoi aide nabbed from Kasol in HP

The Punjab Police in a joint operation with their Himachal Pradesh counterparts on Monday arrested Gagandeep Singh, an aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, for allegedly playing a key role in planning and executing the killing of Youth Congress’ Faridkot district president Gurlal Singh Pehalwan who was shot dead on February 18.

The accused was arrested from Kasol in Kullu district.

In a press statement, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Punjab Dinkar Gupta said the killing was organised by Goldy Brar, who lives in Canada, with the help of Bishnoi to avenge the murder of his cousin Gurlal Brar.

On February 21, the Delhi Police had arrested Gurvinder Pal, alias Gora, Sukhwinder Dhillon, and Saurabh Verma, for their alleged involvement in the murder. The next day, the Punjab Police arrested Gurpinder Singh, a resident of Ghania Wala village, in the murder case for providing weapons to the assailants.

Investigations revealed that Gurvinder Pal, alias Gora was sharing a flat with Gagandeep in Kharar where the conspiracy was hatched, the DGP said.

The Delhi cops had also raided the flat in Kharar but Gagandeep gave them a slip.

The accused was produced in a court that granted his police remand for further investigations.