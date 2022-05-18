Youth Congress presses for better cleanliness in Chandigarh, reduction of tax burden
A Chandigarh Youth Congress team gave a memorandum to mayor Sarbjit Kaur on the city’s drop in the Swachh Survekshan 2021 and the growing tax burden on city residents.
“The City Beautiful saw a major fall in its rankings in the Swachh Survekshan-2021, the Central Government’s annual cleanliness survey to promote sanitation in urban centres under the Swachh Bharat Mission. The city had to settle for a lowly 66th position among 4,320 cities which participated in the survey,” Chandigarh Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana said.
“The major factor for this drop being the poor waste management system. The responsibility for the same lies in the hands of Chandigarh Municipal corporation but instead the responsibility is directed towards employees who are indeed charging monthly ₹500-600 and still not providing the required cleanliness service,” he added.
Further, highlighting the tax burden on the city’s residents, Lubana said, “Residents are already paying a lot of taxes to the corporation for these facilities. This kind of corruption is bad for the development of the city.”
He called for some relaxation on taxes, adding, “The shops are not properly run since Covid pandemic and therefore no tax should be charged from them. It is the duty of corporations to develop the city keeping in view the happiness of all the citizens.”
-
Chandigarh’s evicted desert cooler pad vendors return to Sector 22
The peak summer season has lured chick and cane weavers, who prepare pads for air coolers, back to the spots in Sector 22 that they claim to have been doing business from for over three generations. Preparing the cooling pads is a fast-dying business as per the vendors here. Chandigarh Chick and Cane Market Association president Lokesh Negi was also found sitting at the usual spot in Sector 22.
-
Mohali agriculture department employees climb atop Kheti Bhawan, threaten self-immolation
Blurb: Employees, who have worked with the dept 11 years under Atma scheme, are seeking regularisation High drama was witnessed on Tuesday after six protesting contractual employees of the agriculture department went on the roof of Kheti Bhawan in Phase 6 with petrol-filled bottles and threatened that self-immolation in their demands of regularisation are not fulfilled. Till the filing of the report, the six employees were still camping atop of the Kheti Bhawan roof.
-
Police hunt 36-year-old for attacking woman with scissors in Ulhasnagar
Fugare was immediately held by her co-workers but he escaped. The woman suffered injuries on her back as he stabbed her with the scissors. Ulhasnagar Hill Line police station officials are investigating the matter and searching for the accused. Fugare was trying to patch up but she was not willing. On Monday afternoon, he entered the workshop where she was working. Her co-workers rushed to her help and held Fugare. However, he managed to escape.
-
Baramulla grenade attack: Burqa-clad terrorist targets newly opened wine shop, 1 dead
A burqa-clad terrorist walked up to a newly-opened wine shop in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, dropped a grenade inside through the porthole window, causing an explosion which killed one employee and left three others injured, police said. A police spokesman said the attacker was riding pillion on a bike that stopped near the wine shop at Dewan Bagh in Baramulla around 8.30 pm. The spokesman said senior police officers immediately reached the crime scene.
-
4 including 2 children found dead at holiday cottage in Alibag
Four persons including two children were found dead at a holiday cottage in Alibag on Tuesday afternoon. Among the deceased, a 25-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were found hanging while two kids aged five and three years were found dead on the bed. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of extra marital affair wherein the woman from Pune had eloped with the man, taking her kids along.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics