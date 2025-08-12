Search
Youth dies after bike falls into ditch in Hoshiarpur, friend injured

The deceased has been identified as Sukhpal Rai and the injured as Neeraj, both residents of Buta Mandi in Jalandhar, police said.

A youth died and another suffered serious injuries after the motorcycle they were travelling on fell into a ditch near Thana dam in Kandi area on Sunday night.

According to police, the two were returning from the dam when they were following three acquaintances on another bike.
According to police, the two were returning from the dam when they were following three acquaintances on another bike. At a sharp turn, Sukhpal and Neeraj’s motorcycle skidded and fell into a 20-feet-deep ditch. The three friends, realising they were no longer being followed, retraced their route and discovered that the duo had fallen into the ditch.

Local residents, alerted by the incident, rushed to the scene and rescued the youths from the ditch with the assistance of police. They were taken to the civil hospital in Hoshiarpur, where Sukhpal was declared dead upon arrival. Neeraj is currently undergoing treatment.

