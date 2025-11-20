YouTube suspends ‘SGPC Sri Amritsar’ channel for a week

YouTube has suspended activities on the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC)’s official channel, “SGPC Sri Amritsar”, for a week starting Wednesday. The suspension comes after a video uploaded, during the evening rehras sahib recitation on October 31, featuring a Sikh preacher making references to Sikh warriors and events of 1984, allegedly glorified the assassins of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. An SGPC official said that the platform has not clarified whether the action was based on a complaint from any individual, group or government. (HT File)

SGPC secretary Pratap Singh said, “YouTube—acting under its own policy—took action against one of the previously uploaded videos on the official SGPC channel that broadcasts gurbani kirtan from Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib. As a result, the channel’s activities have been suspended for a week.” He added that the SGPC is presenting its Sikh standpoint on the matter to YouTube.

The preacher in the video reportedly praised individuals involved in Indira Gandhi’s assassination, which led to YouTube’s objection.

An SGPC official said that the platform has not clarified whether the action was based on a complaint from any individual, group or government. “All uploading and live streaming on the channel will remain suspended until the one-week period concludes,” the official added.

Meanwhile, devotees are requested to follow the SGPC’s other official YouTube channel—https://youtube.com/@officialsgpc—for the daily gurbani kirtan broadcast from the Golden Temple.

The “SGPC Sri Amritsar” channel has over 1.52 million subscribers and its last live kirtan broadcast had 455,788 viewers at the time of reporting of the story.