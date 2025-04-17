YouTuber, male friend held for murder of man in Bhiwani

Nearly three weeks after Bhiwani police recovered the body of an unknown man from a drain on Dinod Road, the police on Wednesday said that the man was murdered by his 28-year-old wife and her male friend. “Both the accused -- Ravina and Suresh -- have been arrested and further investigations are on,” the station house officer of Sadar Bhiwani, inspector Narender, said. Investigating officials scanned several CCTV clips from a nearby area and found a man and woman taking the body on a bike. (Getty Images/Vetta)

According to police officials, the accused YouTuber Ravina and her friend Suresh, a resident of Prem Nagar in Hisar transported the victim’s body on a motorcycle and dumped it in a drain on the outskirts of the city on Dinod Road on March 25.

“The deceased, identified as 32-year-old Praveen, had caught his wife Ravina and her friend Suresh in inebriated condition on March 25. Later, a heated argument took place between her and Praveen. On the night of March 25, she along with Suresh strangled her husband to death. Then, they took the body on a bike and dumped it in a drain,” said police spokesperson Abhishek Rao.

The victim was murdered on March 25 after he had an argument with his wife Ravina in Suresh’s presence at their home. “Ravina used her dupatta to strangle Praveen and he was also hit on the head by the two accused,” the SHO said.

The woman returned to her home after the two threw the body in a drain.

Concerned about Praveen’s whereabouts, his family filed a complaint with the Bhiwani police on March 26.

A police official from Bhiwani said the couple got married eight years ago and have a six-year-old son.

It is claimed that arguments used to break out frequently between Ravina and Praveen, who objected to her posting videos on social media and devoting a lot of her time to such activities, the official said.

The police said during the past few months their marriage had become strained over Ravina’s “intimacy” with Suresh, whom she met on Instagram nearly two years ago.

Ravina and Suresh, also a content creator and hailing from Hisar, made videos together.

SHO Narender said that the couple’s son was sleeping at home at the time of the incident.

Ravina, who has over 34,000 followers on Instagram and over 5,000 on her YouTube channel, is a resident of a village in Rewari district and had married Praveen, who hails from a village in Bhiwani, in 2017.

Ravina’s social media commitments also involved her going out of home frequently, the police said.

Praveen was working as a driver and a labourer at a sand and gravel shop in Bhiwani, the police said.

“During questioning, Ravina confessed to killing her husband along with her friend. The woman was sent to judicial custody, and a manhunt has been launched to arrest her friend, who is absconding,” the spokesperson added.