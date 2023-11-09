YPS Chowk logjam: Petitioner NGO’s head moves HC alleging threat to life

NGO ArriveSafe head Harman Sidhu has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court claiming threat to his life. The protest is being carried out by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, demanding release of Sikh prisoners. (HT File photo for representation)

The NGO is the petitioner in the PIL that had sought removal of protesters from Mohali’s YPS Chowk, where traffic flow between Mohali and Chandigarh remains affected since January 7 due to their blockade. The protest is being carried out by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, demanding release of Sikh prisoners.

The plea has been filed as an application in the PIL pending on the issue, which is listed for hearing on November 15. It seeks directions to protect his life, personal liberty and security for himself and his family.

“Because of his petition, the disgruntled persons have turned an evil eye towards him and his NGO Arrive Safe, and have been constantly threatening him over phone using international SIM cards, which are difficult to trace and by sending him anonymous threats through post, WhatsApp and other social media accounts,” the plea says.

The PIL was filed in March. Since then, the high court has been coming down heavily, mainly on Punjab government, for its failure to remove the protesters.

On some occasions the protest has turned violent. On the last date of hearing in October, the court had sought Centre’s response as Punjab shared that it was an inter-state issue, and Chandigarh and Centre also needed to take steps for resolution of the impasse.

The plea says Sidhu had started receiving threats after the plea was filed in March. It says threats were received on his social media accounts and also claims of instances when his vehicle was followed by unknown persons.

