Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
Yudh Nashian Virudh: Over 5.5k peddlers held, 243kg heroin seized since March 1, says Punjab Police

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 15, 2025 08:12 AM IST

Special director general of police (law and order) Arpit Shukla said that police teams have recovered “243 kg of heroin, 109 kg of opium, 75.5 quintals of poppy husk, 6kg of charas, 63kg of ganja, 2.2kg of ICE, 1.2 kg cocaine, 9.50 lakh intoxicating pills/tablets and ₹6.1 crore drug money.”

As many as 3,610 FIRs have been registered and 5,974 drug smugglers arrested since the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign was launched on March 1, Punjab Police said on Monday.

Giving details, Special director general of police (law and order) Arpit Shukla said that police teams have recovered “243 kg of heroin, 109 kg of opium, 75.5 quintals of poppy husk, 6kg of charas, 63kg of ganja, 2.2kg of ICE, 1.2 kg cocaine, 9.50 lakh intoxicating pills/tablets and 6.1 crore drug money.”

“Over 200 police teams, comprising over 1,100 police personnel, under the supervision of 75 gazetted officers, conducted raids at as many as 382 locations across the state, leading to the registration of 34 first information reports (FIRs),” he said, adding that police teams have also checked as many as 429 suspicious persons during the day-long operation.

