‘Zero’ electricity bill to 25 lakh domestic consumers, says Punjab power minister
Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said that no caste or religion has been made a basis under this electricity amnesty scheme, but every household consumer who consumes up to 600 units of electricity in two months will get ‘zero’ electricity bill
In the fulfillment of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s election promise of ‘zero’ electricity bill, 25 lakh domestic consumers of the state have got ‘zero’ electricity bill, Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO revealed this while talking to reporters at Amritsar today.
Speaking on this occasion, the minister said that this is the first time that the government is fulfilling its election promises in the initial year itself, otherwise governments have been fulfilling election promises only in the last year of their tenure. He said that due to the relief given by the Punjab government of 300 units per month, the electricity bills of 25 lakh domestic consumers of the state have been ‘zero’.
The power minister clarified that no caste or religion has been made a basis under this electricity amnesty scheme, but every household consumer who consumes up to 600 units of electricity in two months will get ‘zero’ electricity bill. If one uses more electricity than this, he will have to pay the entire electricity bill.
The power minister also said that due to the two-month bill circle with electricity waiver, consumers are getting 600 units of free electricity, which is more than the requirement of every normal household. He said that due to the electricity waiver given from July 1, out of the bills that have come in the month of August, 25 lakh consumers will not have to pay the bill.
The minister said that out of the total 72 lakh domestic consumers, bills were sent to 42 lakh consumers, out of which 25 lakh families have received zero bills. Apart from this, 34 lakh families have got the benefit of subsidised electricity at Rs.3 per unit. He said that due to severe heat in these two months, the consumption is higher than normal months. But in the coming months the heat wave won’t be so severe hence about 85 percent of the consumers will get the benefit of electricity exemption.
-
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
-
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
-
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
-
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
-
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
