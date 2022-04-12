Zero tolerance for indiscipline in party: Punjab Congress chief
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday said there would be “zero tolerance” for indiscipline, expressing hope that anyone trying to disturb the party’s discipline would be shown the way out.
The newly appointed president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) stressed on maintaining unity and discipline in the state unit after he and other new appointees – Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Partap Singh Bajwa, PPCC working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu and CLP deputy leader Raj Kumar Chabbewal – met Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.
All four were appointed to these key positions by the high command on Saturday, in a complete overhaul of the state unit following the party’s debacle in the recently held state polls. Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary was also present. Warring called on Congress president Sonia Gandhi later. He has succeeded Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was among the state chiefs of five states where the Congress suffered defeat in the February-March assembly elections.
The new PPCC president told reporters that he would take every party leader and worker along to build the new Congress and strengthen the organisation in the state. “If anyone tries to create indiscipline, we hope he will be shown the way out of the party. We have conveyed the same to Rahul Gandhi ji,” he said, with Ashu and Chabbewal in tow. He also asked the party leaders to discuss their issues on the party platform and resolve their differences internally.
After meeting Sonia, Warring said he thanked her for entrusting him with rebuilding the Punjab Congress. “I have assured her that I will work together with all Congress workers-leaders and not leave any stone unturned in bringing back the Congress to power,” he shared on Twitter. Meanwhile, Ashu said they had discussions on the mistakes made in the past and measures needed to strengthen the party. “We have assured him (Rahul) that under his guidance, we will work hard to strengthen @IncPunjab,” he tweeted.
-
Sunday’s slap collapse in Bhiwandi raises concerns over dangerous structures in city
The slab collapse incident in Bhiwandi's Shanti Nagar locality on Sunday that killed a 45-year-old woman and injured two men has again raised the concerns over the dangerous structures in the city and people living in it. The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation said that the woman, Gulshan Ansari, died while five people were stuck under the slab but the local residents helped rescue two of them. The injured have been admitted to hospital.
-
No let-up in heatwave conditions in Haryana, Punjab; some respite ahead
Heatwave conditions persisted in Haryana and Punjab on Monday with mercury settling above the 40-degree mark in most parts of the two states. In Haryana, Faridabad's Bopani recorded a high of 45.3C, according to a report of the Meteorological Centre here. The mercury settled at an uncomfortable 43.5C in Narnaul and at 42.5C in Bhiwani. In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4C. People may get some respite from the sweltering heat on Wednesday.
-
Look out notice needs to be communicated to affected party, rules high court
The Punjab and Haryana high court has held that look out notice (LOC) against a person being probed by an investigating agency, issued by the Union ministry of home affairs, needs to be communicated to the affected person. A woman, Noor Paul is a former director of M/s Drish Shoes Ltd, which allegedly defaulted on payments to the said bank. She was a guarantor of the loan, taken by the firm.
-
Heat wave in major parts of Haryana
Major parts of Haryana are grappling with heat wave, with temperature hovering above 40C. A spokesman of the India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh said Hisar and Gurugram recorded 44.2C each on Monday, which is the highest in Haryana. “Most parts of Haryana recorded temperature above the 40C-mark. Ambala reported 41.2C, Narnaul 43.5C, Rohtak 42.7C, Bhiwani 42.5C and Sirsa 43.7C. The state witnessed 6 to 8 degree more temperature than normal,” the spokesman added.
-
Goa Congress mulls ‘shadow cabinet’ to take on BJP govt
The new state chief of the Congress in Goa, Amit Patkar, on Monday said that the party should set up a 'shadow cabinet' to be an effective opposition and to keep up the pressure on the Bharatiya Janata Party government. Patkar was formally handed charge as state Congress president in the presence of party's senior observer P Chidambaram, desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao and others in Panaji on Monday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics