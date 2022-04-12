Zero tolerance for indiscipline in party: Punjab Congress chief

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday said there would be “zero tolerance” for indiscipline, expressing hope that anyone trying to disturb the party’s discipline would be shown the way out.

The newly appointed president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) stressed on maintaining unity and discipline in the state unit after he and other new appointees – Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Partap Singh Bajwa, PPCC working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu and CLP deputy leader Raj Kumar Chabbewal – met Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

All four were appointed to these key positions by the high command on Saturday, in a complete overhaul of the state unit following the party’s debacle in the recently held state polls. Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary was also present. Warring called on Congress president Sonia Gandhi later. He has succeeded Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was among the state chiefs of five states where the Congress suffered defeat in the February-March assembly elections.

The new PPCC president told reporters that he would take every party leader and worker along to build the new Congress and strengthen the organisation in the state. “If anyone tries to create indiscipline, we hope he will be shown the way out of the party. We have conveyed the same to Rahul Gandhi ji,” he said, with Ashu and Chabbewal in tow. He also asked the party leaders to discuss their issues on the party platform and resolve their differences internally.

After meeting Sonia, Warring said he thanked her for entrusting him with rebuilding the Punjab Congress. “I have assured her that I will work together with all Congress workers-leaders and not leave any stone unturned in bringing back the Congress to power,” he shared on Twitter. Meanwhile, Ashu said they had discussions on the mistakes made in the past and measures needed to strengthen the party. “We have assured him (Rahul) that under his guidance, we will work hard to strengthen @IncPunjab,” he tweeted.