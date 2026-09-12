Zirakpur: Land price fixed for setting up 220-kV substation near Nabha Sahib gurdwara

A meeting to fix the price of land required for setting up a 220-kV substation near Gurdwara Nabha Sahib in Zirakpur was held at the DC Office, Mohali, on Friday under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner (DC) Komal Mittal. Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa was also present at the meeting. Superintending engineer, Zirakpur, Amandeep Singh said around ₹184 crore had been allocated for the important project. He said work on the project would commence soon after possession of the land was handed over. (HT File)

During the meeting, a collector rate of ₹4 crore per acre was fixed for 5 acres of land required for setting up the substation. DC Komal Mittal said the required land would be made available for the project at the decided rate.

On the occasion, MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa thanked all the officials and committee members for completing the process of fixing the land price and said that the establishment of the 220-kV substation would prove to be a boon for the area. He said the important project would further strengthen the power infrastructure in Zirakpur and adjoining areas and increase electricity supply capacity.

Superintending engineer, Zirakpur, Amandeep Singh said around ₹184 crore had been allocated for the important project. He said work on the project would commence soon after possession of the land was handed over.

Zirakpur municipal council president Gurpreet Singh Virk, superintending engineer Amandeep Singh, executive engineer Mandeep Singh, naib tehsildar Pawandeep Singh and executive officer, Zirakpur, Parvinder Singh Bhatti, besides other concerned officials, were present at the meeting.