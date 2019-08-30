Chandumajra slams Congress for ‘politicising’ Bargari issue

cities

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders have asked the Congress government to “stop politicising the Bargari sacrilege incident and hand over probe to a sitting judge of the Supreme Court without further delay.”

During a press event at the Patiala Media Club, Sanaur MLA Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra said, “After the incident, religious leaders and Congress had demanded the probe to be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as they did not have faith in the Punjab Police.”

“On their demand, the case was handed over to the CBI by the then SAD-BJP government. But now, the Captain Amarinder Singh-led state government is hell bent on taking back the investigation to the Punjab Police from the CBI,” he said.

Chandumajra said that the Congress has even passed a resolution for withdrawing probe from the CBI.

“Our party demands that the probe should be done by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court,” he said.

Chandumajra, who was accompanied with a battery of SAD leaders, slammed the state government for politicising working at police stations in state.

“At many places, the Congress leaders have set up their offices right outside the police stations,” he said.

Strongly condemning the incident of forceful conversion of a Sikh girl in Pakistan, Chandumajra said, “On one hand, the Kartarpur corridor is being built for bridging gap between both the countries, and on the other hand, incidents like this are still happening in the neighbouring country.”

On the destruction caused by floods, Chandumajra said that the Punjab government has “failed to perform its duty in providing respite to residents of flood-hit areas.”

He said that it is the duty of government to work in advance, to avoid flood damage. Instead of doing so, they have failed to even provide relief to people.

