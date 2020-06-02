Charred body of Ayodhya doc’s brother found in abandoned factory

cities

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 18:53 IST

LUCKNOW A doctor’s 60-year-old brother was allegedly murdered and his charred body was found on Tuesday morning in an abandoned factory in Ayodhya nearly 15 hours after his disappearance.

The deceased was identified as Atul Khare, brother of Arvind Khare, a renowned doctor of Ayodhya, said police.

Arvind had lodged an FIR of Atul’s disappearance with city kotwali of Ayodhya on Monday night, after the victim’s family couldn’t trace him for around seven hours.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ayodhya, Ashish Tewari said preliminary investigation hinted at the involvement of four people who were in a land dispute with the victim.

He said two of the suspects were already in police custody and further interrogation was on.

Atul Khare went missing after he left his house near Dilli Darwaza locality around 3pm on Monday and soon after his mobile phone was switched off. His brother Dr Arvind Khare and other family members staying in Lucknow kept trying to contact him, said the SSP.

Later in the night, Dr Khare approached the police and informed about his brother’s disappearance.

The SSP said the victim’s mobile phone was tracked and recovered from a labourer who found it lying in a garbage dump near the abandoned biscuit factory where his charred body was found near Hasan Katra Mirza locality at around 7 am on Tuesday.

Spot examination suggested that the victim’s limbs were tied and he was tortured by the assailants before being murdered. The body was later burnt on the factory campus on Monday/Tuesday midnight, said another official privy to the investigation.

The victim’s daughter, Charu Khare, too forwarded an application to the police accusing three persons of murder. These included a Lucknow-based property dealer, Nizam Ashraf Khan, and two local residents, Kallu and Shanu. Kallu’s residence was barely 250 metres from the factory from where the charred body was found, said police.

She said the trio wanted to seal a land deal (family property) with his father at a very less price. They were mounting pressure on him when he turned down their proposal. The accused had even threatened her father with dire consequences a few months ago, alleged Charu.