e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Charred body of Ayodhya doc’s brother found in abandoned factory

Charred body of Ayodhya doc’s brother found in abandoned factory

cities Updated: Jun 02, 2020 18:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW A doctor’s 60-year-old brother was allegedly murdered and his charred body was found on Tuesday morning in an abandoned factory in Ayodhya nearly 15 hours after his disappearance.

The deceased was identified as Atul Khare, brother of Arvind Khare, a renowned doctor of Ayodhya, said police.

Arvind had lodged an FIR of Atul’s disappearance with city kotwali of Ayodhya on Monday night, after the victim’s family couldn’t trace him for around seven hours.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ayodhya, Ashish Tewari said preliminary investigation hinted at the involvement of four people who were in a land dispute with the victim.

He said two of the suspects were already in police custody and further interrogation was on.

Atul Khare went missing after he left his house near Dilli Darwaza locality around 3pm on Monday and soon after his mobile phone was switched off. His brother Dr Arvind Khare and other family members staying in Lucknow kept trying to contact him, said the SSP.

Later in the night, Dr Khare approached the police and informed about his brother’s disappearance.

The SSP said the victim’s mobile phone was tracked and recovered from a labourer who found it lying in a garbage dump near the abandoned biscuit factory where his charred body was found near Hasan Katra Mirza locality at around 7 am on Tuesday.

Spot examination suggested that the victim’s limbs were tied and he was tortured by the assailants before being murdered. The body was later burnt on the factory campus on Monday/Tuesday midnight, said another official privy to the investigation.

The victim’s daughter, Charu Khare, too forwarded an application to the police accusing three persons of murder. These included a Lucknow-based property dealer, Nizam Ashraf Khan, and two local residents, Kallu and Shanu. Kallu’s residence was barely 250 metres from the factory from where the charred body was found, said police.

She said the trio wanted to seal a land deal (family property) with his father at a very less price. They were mounting pressure on him when he turned down their proposal. The accused had even threatened her father with dire consequences a few months ago, alleged Charu.

top news
6,500 Pak terrorists are foreign fighters in Afghanistan: UN Report
6,500 Pak terrorists are foreign fighters in Afghanistan: UN Report
Cyclone Nisarga:Maharashtra CM appeals to people to stay indoors on Jun 3,4
Cyclone Nisarga:Maharashtra CM appeals to people to stay indoors on Jun 3,4
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Airports Authority of India officials test Covid-19 +ve, Delhi office shut
Airports Authority of India officials test Covid-19 +ve, Delhi office shut
France says will deliver Rafale fighter jets to IAF on time despite Covid-19
France says will deliver Rafale fighter jets to IAF on time despite Covid-19
Moody’s rated Modi’s handling of economy a step above ‘junk’: Rahul Gandhi
Moody’s rated Modi’s handling of economy a step above ‘junk’: Rahul Gandhi
Russia-backed antiviral drug for Covid is India’s good news, say scientists
Russia-backed antiviral drug for Covid is India’s good news, say scientists
Covid | 20,000 to 1 lakh: How India increased daily testing, ICMR explains
Covid | 20,000 to 1 lakh: How India increased daily testing, ICMR explains
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In