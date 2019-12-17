e-paper
CHECKING IN JAILS Takht objects to CRPF personnel ‘touching turbans’ of Sikh prisoners

cities Updated: Dec 17, 2019 23:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
The Akal Takht on Tuesday took strong exception to the alleged act of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel touching turbans and ‘kakars’ (articles of faith) of Sikh prisoners during checking in jails of Punjab.

CRPF jawans were deployed in all major jails in the state a month ago to strengthen the security system to curb sneaking of prohibited materials such as mobile phones in prisons.

In a statement issued here, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said he has received a complaint from Ludhiana central jail regarding the checking of Sikh prisoners.

“The CRPF personnel are desecrating turbans and kakars of the Sikh prisoners by touching them with their hands with which they hold cigarettes or biris. As smoking and consumption of tobacco is strictly prohibited in Sikh faith, the Sikh prisoners, especially those who are baptised, have expressed anger over the matter,” he said.

“To stop such practice, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has been directed to take action and find a solution to this problem,” he added.

When contacted, jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said he is not aware of the matter and would look into it. “If such a thing happens in a jail, the Takht jathedar should bring it to our notice. We will get the matter probed and take action.”

Taking serious note of another issue, the jathedar said, “A UK-based Sikh preacher is misinterpreting and distorting the Sikh history related to Gurus. This has hurt religious sentiments of the Sikhs. Such acts will not be allowed at any cost. By creating doubts about the Sikh history, such preachers are reflecting their stupidity. The Sikh sangat should stay away from them”.

