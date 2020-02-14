Cheema: AAP to cut power to CM’s Moti Mahal if PPAs not scrapped

cities

Feb 14, 2020

CHANDIGARH

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday threatened to cut off the power supply to chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s Moti Mahal in Patiala if the “anti-people” power purchase agreements (PPAs) with private players are not scrapped by his government during the upcoming budget session of the Punjab assembly.

A decision to this effect was taken by the AAP state legislature party at a meeting chaired by leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema in Chandigarh ahead of the budget session. AAP’s state core committee head Budh Ram, Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, Aman Arora, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Baljinder Kaur, Kulwant Singh Pandori, Rupinder Kaur Ruby, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Manjit Singh Bilaspur were among the MLAs who attended the meeting.

“The CM has announced to bring out a white paper in the state assembly’s monsoon session on the PPAs signed with private power producers, but it is not enough. If the PPAs are not scrapped, we will intensify our ‘Bijli Andolan’ and cut the power supply to his palace and then to the homes of other ministers, MLAs and MPs of the ruling Congress,” Cheema said at a press conference after the meeting.

‘AAP TO FOLLOW DELHI MODEL IN PUNJAB’

He said that power rates in Punjab were among the highest in the country and the government needed to take steps, including scrapping of PPAs, to cut electricity rates in the state, citing the example of the AAP government in Delhi where power is much cheaper or free to a large section of consumers.

Upbeat after the party’s landslide victory in Delhi, Cheema also announced that the AAP will showcase the “Kejriwal model of governance and development” and go to each and every household in Punjab. “We will tell the people about the Delhi model with the promise that the party will implement it in Punjab if it comes to power in the state in 2022. The Congress tally remained at zero in Delhi. It will suffer the same fate here,” he said.

‘A TEST FOR MANPREET BADAL’

Arora said the budget session would be a test for finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal who, while presenting the first budget of the present Congress government, had sought three years to put state finances back on track. “The three years sought by him are over, but he has nothing to show and things have only gotten bad to worse,” he said, listing stray cattle menace, PPAs, setting up of a liquor corporation among the burning issues to be raised by the party during the upcoming session. He said the party would bring private member’s bills and other resolutions on these issues. The party’s state core committee will meet on February 20.