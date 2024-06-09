Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.64 °C, check weather forecast for June 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 10, 2024 33.72 °C Light rain June 11, 2024 34.21 °C Light rain June 12, 2024 33.22 °C Light rain June 13, 2024 33.8 °C Moderate rain June 14, 2024 33.91 °C Light rain June 15, 2024 30.88 °C Light rain June 16, 2024 29.45 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.99 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 36.11 °C Sky is clear Chennai 32.32 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.94 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.31 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 38.15 °C Moderate rain Delhi 38.38 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Chennai today, on June 9, 2024, is 32.32 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.64 °C and 34.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 06:34 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, June 10, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.2 °C and 35.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.With temperatures ranging between 27.64 °C and 34.09 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chennai today stands at 56.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 9, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

