Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.64 °C, check weather forecast for June 9, 2024
Jun 09, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chennai on June 9, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chennai today, on June 9, 2024, is 32.32 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.64 °C and 34.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 06:34 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, June 10, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.2 °C and 35.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.64 °C and 34.09 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chennai today stands at 56.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 9, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 10, 2024
|33.72 °C
|Light rain
|June 11, 2024
|34.21 °C
|Light rain
|June 12, 2024
|33.22 °C
|Light rain
|June 13, 2024
|33.8 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 14, 2024
|33.91 °C
|Light rain
|June 15, 2024
|30.88 °C
|Light rain
|June 16, 2024
|29.45 °C
|Overcast clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.99 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|36.11 °C
|Sky is clear
|Chennai
|32.32 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|25.94 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|29.31 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|38.15 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|38.38 °C
|Sky is clear
