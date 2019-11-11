e-paper
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019

Child run over by water tanker in Narela, dies

cities Updated: Nov 11, 2019 19:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi: A two-year-old girl child died after she was allegedly run over by a water tanker in outer Delhi’s Narela Monday morning. Around 11am, the child was playing outside her home and went under the parked tanker unnoticed. The driver could not see the child and moved the vehicle. The tanker ran over the child and she died on the spot, the police said.

Area residents told reporters that the tanker driver was listening to songs with his earphones plugged in while driving. The driver failed to hear anything even as some residents screamed and tried alerting him about the child under his vehicle, they alleged.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma, however, said no such allegations was brought to the notice of the police. “We have registered a case and have apprehended the tanker driver, Neeraj,19. Action is being taken as per law,” Sharma said.

Police said that they are trying to ascertain if the tanker involved in the mishap belonged to Delhi Jal Board or was being used for illegal supply of water to unauthorised colonies.

