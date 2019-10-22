Chinmayanand’s plea to book law student under gangster act rejected

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 21:07 IST

LUCKNOW The Shahjahanpur district and sessions court on Tuesday dismissed a petition by former union minister Swami Chinmayanand demanding registration of a case under gangster act against the woman who accused him of rape.

The woman, a law student, is an accused in a case of attempt to extort money from Chinmayanand.

Chinmayanand’s advocate Pooja Singh filed the petition on October 19.

The court ruled that it (court) does not have the jurisdiction to take the required action. The counsel for the woman, Kulwinder Singh opposed Chinmayanand’s plea, saying the court does not have the jurisdiction to decide this petition.

“The court dismissed the petition today (Tuesday). We had also opposed it (petition) on the same ground,” Singh said.

Earlier, Pooja Singh said the petition was filed in the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Omveer Singh demanding that gangster act should also be slapped on the four accused persons, including the woman, for demanding extortion.

“We have also urged the court to send the case to a special court for hearing under the Gangster Act,” she added.

Chinmayanand, on October 17, had written a letter to superintendent of police (SP) of Shahjahanpur to book the woman and the other three accused -- Sanjay, Vikram and Sachin -- under gangster act.

The former minister had mentioned, in his petition, two cases against the woman’s father and two cases against Sanjay, filed in 2015, 2016 and 2014, 2015, respectively. Chinmayanand introduced himself as dean of the main educational body that runs five institutions, besides the trustee of a trust having 17 ashrams at different places.

Chinmayanand has been booked under IPC Sections 376C (sexual intercourse by a person in authority), 354 D (stalking), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation). He was arrested on September 20.

The woman and three others were booked for extortion and under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 (disappearance of evidence), 35 (criminal act done with a criminal knowledge or intention) and 67 of the Information Technology Act. SIT arrested her on September 25 and the other three on September 20.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 21:07 IST