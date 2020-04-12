CISCE’s introductory session on TV proves a hit among students

cities

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 01:11 IST

Students of the schools, affiliated with the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), were elated after the council aired a one-hour introductory session on television (TV) on Saturday.

During the 60-minute session from noon to 1 pm, students were informed about the syllabuses of Classes 11 and 12 and, from Sunday, the council will resolve the problems faced by the students. All the school authorities have informed students of Classes 9 to 12 to watch the session on ABP Ananda Bengali channel on Saturday and Sunday.

Appreciating the council’s move, students stated the session was informative and teachers of different subjects have asked the students to remain focused and attend the session regularly to keep themselves updated.

Amandeep Singh Kharbanda, a Class 9 student of Sacred Heart Higher Secondary Convent School, Jamalpur, said, “The session proved a great help. Panelists emphasised the importance of time management, regular revision and unintentional mistakes made by students during examinations. The programme, though telecast in Bengali and English, was very useful.”

Kriti Garg, a Class 10 student of Sat Paul Mittal School, Dugri, said, “I found the session quite informative. The session also laid emphasis on a look at the analysis of previous year examinations and go through the website regularly to keep oneself updated. Teachers also discussed the key points of scoring well.”

Another student, Nikhil Kapoor, of Sacred Heart Convent School, Machhiwara, said, “I remained glued to television for one hour and found the session very beneficial. It guided the students with innovative study methods.”

Principal of Sacred Heart Higher Secondary Convent School, Jamalpur, Sr Sherin Thomas, said, “It is indeed a progressive step as very student will get the entire material related to his/her curriculum at one place. Students of our school have shown keen interest in this initiative.”