City boy among 9 to score 100 percentile in JEE

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 21:05 IST

PUNE Vedang Asgaonkar, a student of DAV Public School, Aundh scored 99.99 percentile in the all India Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and emerged as the state topper. Asgaonkar is one of the nine students in the country and sole from Maharashtra to have scored 100 percentile. During 2019, only one student from the state was able to make it to the next level, JEE Advanced.

Asgaonkar had been preparing for the exam since Class 8 and had enrolled for private tutorials to pursue the foundation course. His father is a software engineer and his mother is a professor in Organic Chemistry at the All India Shri Shivaji Memorial Society College of Pharmacy. Asgaonkar has also cleared the first round of Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) for science scholarships and Physics and Chemistry Olympiads with high scores.