City breathes ‘poor’ air for two days in row

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 01:15 IST

The city recorded ‘poor’ air pollution levels for second day in a row on Monday.

The city recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 206 (poor) for PM2.5 pollutant – particulate matter of 2.5 micron size that can easily enter the lungs and cause ailments – during the day. By evening, AQI fell to 205, but continued to remain in the ‘poor’ category. On Sunday, the city had recorded an AQI of 212 (poor). City’s air quality is likely to get better by Tuesday, as an AQI of 189 (moderate) has been predicted.

The weather bureau said the current weather pattern had made the air quality ‘poor’ in the city. “Even as the temperatures are high, surface winds over the city is easterly to south-easterly bringing dust with moisture. As a result, air quality has deteriorated,” said Bishwambhar Singh, director, regional meteorological centre, India Meteorological Department Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the day temperature in the suburbs increased to 34.6 degrees Celsius, while south Mumbai recorded 32.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperatures was 22.2 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees in suburbs and south Mumbai.