City Briefs 

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 19:40 IST

Indo-Japan Subhashchandra Bose memorial given land in Japan

PUNE Netaji Subhashchandra Bose, founder of the erstwhile Azad Hind Sena, inspired thousands of Japanese and Indian youngsters to become martyrs for the liberation of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take the initiative to award the Bharat Ratna to Netaji.” Balasaheb Deshmukh, founder and executive of the President Netaji Subhashchandra Bose Memorial Indo-Japanese association, made this statement at a press conference at Patrakar Bhavan on January 21. “January 22 is the birth anniversary of Netaji and a memorial should also be erected in his name in Japan,” he added. Akuj Nori Masasa, a farmer from Japan has donated two acres of land for the memorial.

CAP: From left S N Pathan, former vice-chancellor, Nagpur University, Balasaheb Deshmukh, founder and executive, President Netaji Subhashchandra Bose Memorial Indo-Japanese Association and Prof Vinodkumar Jadhav

Dr Miniya Chatterji heads Anant varsity’s Fellowship for Climate Change

PUNE Anant National University is launching a first-of-its-kind Fellowship for Climate Action. The fellowship is led by Dr Miniya Chatterji, an award-winning sustainability expert. “We believe that there are an increasing number of individuals who are using their skills as a lawyer, engineer, policy specialist, finance expert, architect, or designer, to counter climate change and are desirous of doing more. The passion and skills of these individuals - in person and online - will be steered towards the most critical and urgent solutions to gain further success and scale,” said Dr Chatterji.

Cosmos Coop bank celebrates 114th anniv

PUNE The Cosmos Cooperative Bank celebrated its 114th anniversary on January 18 at the Ranade Balak Mandir, Shaniwar peth. Board members who won the recent bank elections were introduced to account-holders, who were present in large numbers. All the new directors are highly qualified professionals and are experts from various organisations. Cosmos Bank’s chairman, Milind Kale, stated that the knowledge and experience of directors will be beneficial in the coming future.

Elpro’s Fiesta Fanasia on Jan 25-26

PUNE Elpro International School will host its annual carnival, the Fiesta Fantasia, this weekend (January 25-26). The festival will be held at the Elpro City Square mall. Fiesta Fantasia will offer fun activities spread over 45 game stalls. The carnival aims at bringing students, parents and teachers together. The main attraction of the event is celebrity chef Vikas Khanna who will be present at the fiesta on January 26.

DY Patil’s HR Meet-2020 helps students to understand industry expectations

PUNE Ajeenkya D Y Patil University recently held the HR Meet-2020 at the Dr D Y Patil Knowledge City, Charoli, Pune. The objectives of the HR meet was to enhance employability of graduates by understanding industry expectations; and to bridge the gap between academia and industry by exploring, innovating and sharing knowledge and practices. Session were open to the third-year and final-year Engineering students of the DY Patil and Ajeenkya DY Patil universities.