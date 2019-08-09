Gurugram likely to remain largely dry till around Tuesday

gurugram

The city is likely to remain largely dry till early next week, barring a few, short spells of isolated rainfall, according to meteorologists. The level of humidity and the day temperature are unlikely to reduce during this period, experts said.

“Parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), including Gurugram, are unlikely to receive much rain till around next Tuesday. Only a few, isolated spells of rain are likely but that too won’t last long,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD). He added that the axis of the monsoon trough is currently near central India and is causing heavy rainfall there. “The axis is likely to move towards the northern parts of the country around August 14,” he said.

The maximum temperature on Friday fell by around two degrees from Thursday’s maximum temperature to 32.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Friday was recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius — a rise of a degree from Thursday’s minimum temperature. The relative humidity recorded at 5.30pm was 72%, as per the IMD.

According to experts, not much change is expected in the temperature till Tuesday. “Both day and night temperatures are likely to come down by two to three degrees around Wednesday because of rainfall in or around the region,” said an IMD spokesperson. However, the level of relative humidity is likely to be between 60% and 75%, experts said.

On Friday, the city’s air quality was in the “good” category for the third consecutive day this week. The air quality index (AQI) on Friday was 38, as recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board’s AQI monitor in Sector 11. Thursday’s AQI was recorded at 46 and Wednesday’s was 36. According to experts, the good AQI has been a result of the amount of increased moisture in the air and high humidity levels.

The AQI is expected to remain in the “good” category till at least Monday, experts said.

