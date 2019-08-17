City police tell agencies to hire only trained, verified security guards

cities

Gurugram: To streamline the functioning of private security agencies operating in the city, the police, in a meeting with representatives of such agencies on Saturday, directed them to hire only verified guards. According to the police, guards should only be deployed for work after they have undergone suitable training.

The city police made this announcement, along with a host of others, at a meeting held at the police commissioner’s office with the owners and representatives of over 50 private security agencies operating in the city. It also announced the formation of a cell dedicated to private security agencies for better co-ordination and convenience of the police. The meeting was headed by Mohammad Akil, commissioner of police, Gurugram. Also present at the meeting was deputy commissioner of police Shashank Kumar Sawan, along with ACP Pankhudi and officials of the Association of Private Security Agencies.

“Employers have to ensure the verification of every guard and supervisor. There has to be an online verification of Aadhaar cards of the guards before they are posted. They also need to be adequately trained,” said Akil at the meeting.

The cell will be headed by the deputy commissioner of police and will be located on the fourth floor of the commissionerate building, said Akil. He also took the opportunity to send out a strongly worded message against security agencies functioning without a licence at the meet.

“The police are creating a database of all the functional private security agencies in the city. They are also curating a list of agencies functioning without a licence. Strict action will be taken against such agencies as per rules,” said Akil.

Police officials present at the meeting said that around 500-600 small and large-scale agencies function in the city and they employ lakhs of security personnel in various capacities.

Delegates were also advised to share information about unlicenced agencies. “If you happen to have information about unlicenced agencies operating in the city, then you must inform the police so that action can be taken against them as per the rules,” said Akil. The cell is also working to find out institutions and buildings where guards by unlicenced agencies have been stationed, he said.

