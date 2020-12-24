e-paper
Home / Cities / Civic body employees stage protest, threaten indefinite strike from January 7

Civic body employees stage protest, threaten indefinite strike from January 7

cities Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 23:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: Hundreds of civic body employees, mostly those from North Delhi Municipal Corporation, on Thursday staged a day-long protest outside Civic Centre, which houses headquarters of north and south municipalities, to demand the release of their pending salaries. Employees in the north corporation have not been paid salaries for the last 3-4 months.

The symbolic protest was carried out by the Confederation of MCD Employees Union — an umbrella body of the civic employees unions.

Representatives of the union said that those who participated in the protest included teachers, engineers, horticulture department, clerical staff along with Class IV e mployees such as beldars and labourers.

Ramniwas Solanki, general secretary of the Confederation of MCD Employees Union said that municipal workers had withdrawn their strike twice in the past after the mayor and commissioner of north corporation assured that their pending salaries, dues and pensions would be released by November-end. That did not happen.

He said that salaries of teachers, engineers and other employees of the north corporation are pending for the months of August, September, October and November. “We have not yet been paid for last four months. Enough is enough We can’t keep working without salaries. We will go on an indefinite strike from January 7 and stage a protest at L-G office on the same day,” Solanki said.

He said that the salaries of civic employees should not be delayed further.

Jai Prakash, mayor north corporation, said that the civic body is going through a financial crisis and the salaries of sanitation workers have been cleared till the month of September, DBC(Domestic Breeding Checker) employees till October, doctors and nurses till September.

“Protest is not the solution as the employees should also understand the civic body’s situation. Efforts are being made to clear maximum liabilities in phased manner,” he said.

