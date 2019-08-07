Class 12 student in UP raped by teacher, 3 others: Cops

lucknow

A Class 12 student was allegedly raped by her teacher and three of his friends multiple times over the past two months, said police. An FIR had been registered and the accused teacher had been taken into custody, they said.

The incident occurred in a village of Meerut district. The girl’s father said that he lodged a police complaint on Tuesday after she told her family about the ordeal.

Circle officer (CO) Pankaj Singh said, “The accused teacher has been taken into custody for interrogation. However, the girl is refusing to undergo medical examination.” He said the police were trying to verify the charges but as the “girl was not cooperating”, it was proving to be difficult.

Police said the accused taught in the same school where the girl was a student. “They belong to the same village and both families know each other,” said Singh.

According to the complaint submitted by the girl’s father, he had asked the teacher to give her tuitions after college. “After sometime, he started giving her tuition at our house. One day, when she was alone at home, the teacher terrorised her that she would fail in her exams and raped here. He also involved three of his friends in it. They have been committing rape with her for the past two moths,” said the father in his complaint.

Singh said it was not yet clear if the accused raped the girl at her house or somewhere else. “We are still investigating the charges,” he said.

