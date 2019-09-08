Close shave for Raikot family as car turns turtle

cities

Updated: Sep 08, 2019

A Raikot family narrowly escaped fatal injuries after their car turned turtle after hitting a pavement outside a filling station in Sudhar on Sunday morning.

The occupants of the car sustained minor injuries and were discharged from hospital after first aid.

Kamaldeep Singh of Raikot and his wife Prabhjot Kaur, along with their six-month-old daughter, were on their way to consult a doctor in their Ford Figo car.

As they reached Sudhar, Kamaldeep lost control over his vehicle.

The car hit a pavement before overturning on the road. Passersby rushed to their rescue and took them to a hospital.

Kamaldeep told the police that his concentration has diverted as a result of which, he lost control over the car.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 22:29 IST