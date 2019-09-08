e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Sep 08, 2019

Close shave for Raikot family as car turns turtle

cities Updated: Sep 08, 2019 22:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The occupants of the car sustained minor injuries and were discharged from hospital after first aid.
The occupants of the car sustained minor injuries and were discharged from hospital after first aid. (HT Photo)
         

A Raikot family narrowly escaped fatal injuries after their car turned turtle after hitting a pavement outside a filling station in Sudhar on Sunday morning.

The occupants of the car sustained minor injuries and were discharged from hospital after first aid.

Kamaldeep Singh of Raikot and his wife Prabhjot Kaur, along with their six-month-old daughter, were on their way to consult a doctor in their Ford Figo car.

As they reached Sudhar, Kamaldeep lost control over his vehicle.

The car hit a pavement before overturning on the road. Passersby rushed to their rescue and took them to a hospital.

Kamaldeep told the police that his concentration has diverted as a result of which, he lost control over the car.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 22:29 IST

tags
more from cities
trending topics
Ram Jethmalani Passes AwayHTLS 2019Chhichhore reviewChandrayaan 2Isro chief K SivanAlia BhattRam Jethmalani DeathArticle 370England vs AustraliaRam Jethmalani
top news
    latest news
      don't miss