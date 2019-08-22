Coastal Road: ₹594 cr spent since ’18, only 6% work done

cities

Updated: Aug 22, 2019

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has spent ₹594 crore on the construction of the ₹12,700-crore coastal road since October 2018, but has managed to complete only 6.25% of the work, against the set target of 12.56%.

The information was provided by the civic administration in a reply to the standing committee. The funds have been spent on works such as survey, studies, consultancy, legal expenditure and reclamation.

The BMC, in its statement, also said that although the original contract had set a target of completing around 12.56% of the total work by August, only 6.25% could be completed as the high court has stalled the project since July 16.

The report also mentioned that the BMC has secured 18 permissions, including those from the Indian Navy, public works department, Maritime Board, fisheries department, Mumbai Port Trust, fire brigade, and environmental clearances, for the project, but it still needs permission under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The civic body has also clarified that since the contract mentioned that if any part of the work is washed off owing to monsoon or high tide, the contractor would be responsible, no loss has been recorded on that front yet.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019