Combating air pollution: 50 diesel vehicles seized in Lucknow, 95 challaned

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 22:25 IST

In a step aimed at curbing the rise in air pollution, 50 diesel vehicles billowing out heavy smoke were seized in Lucknow on Saturday and challans were issued to 95 others, said the traffic police. The vehicles -- mostly tempos -- were seized in Dubagga, Madiaon, Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT), PGI Road and Chinhat areas.

SP (traffic) Lucknow Poornendu Singh said the drive would continue and from Sunday onwards, all vehicles releasing excessive smoke would be checked and action would be taken if they failed the pollution test or didn’t have valid ‘pollution under control’ (PUC) certificates.

He said that a list of routes on which three-wheelers ply had already been prepared and cops would be deputed on these stretches.

“Traffic cops have been asked to keep a watch on vehicles and stop those that are found polluting the air. Their PUC certificates will be checked and on-the-spot pollution test will also be performed. If the vehicles are found violating norms, action -- including fine and seizure -- would be taken,” he said.

Meanwhile, doctors said that such drives against polluting vehicles should be taken all around the year.

Dr Raman Kumar, president, Academy of Family Physicians of India, said, “When you get exposed to sudden rise in air pollution, there’s an adverse impact on the body. It is even worse for patients who are already battling respiratory problems.”

Doctors said that India, with 35 million cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, had become the ‘COPD capital’ of the world. “Uttar Pradesh shares 20% of this burden,” said Dr Surya Kant of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

Highlighting the severity of the COPD problem in India, he said, “Out of 15 lakh deaths due to COPD across the world, five lakh are reported in India alone. We lead both in terms of morbidity and mortality.”

He said that despite the alarming numbers, COPD was still “highly neglected” in the country. “In the coming days, we may see a spurt in the number of cases due to smog,” Dr Surya Kant cautioned.