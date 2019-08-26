Come September, no need for medical certificate to get learner’s licence in Chandigarh

cities

With the Chandigarh registration and licensing authority (RLA) all set to roll out a single form for its various services, people applying for a learner’s license will no longer be required to get a medical examination done. The new rules are expected to be implemented by the first week of September.

At present, a person applying for a learner’s licence to drive a vehicle in Chandigarh has to submit Forms No. 1 and 1A, an application-cum-declaration testifying to his or her physical fitness. A medical certificate from a doctor or a government hospital along with latest attested photographs are to be submitted with the form.

“Now, with one form replacing multiple forms, the applicant for learner’s licence will no longer be required to submit Forms No. 1 and 1A and the medical certificate. Only Form No. 2A along with proofs of address and date of birth will be needed,” said a senior RLA official, privy to the development.

According to the new norms, a medical certificate will be needed only at the time of renewing a regular driving licence.

ONE FORM FOR ALL WORKS

At present, there are different forms for learner’s licence, regular driving licence, change of address or duplicate licence and other services offered by the RLA.

Now, Form 2A will subsume these and all other categories, including transfer to other states, licence renewal and international driving licence.

“The current process causes much harassment and confusion among applicants. One simplified form will make the entire process easier,” said the official. “The decision has been approved by the UT administration. All preparations have been made. We just have to share the forms with Red Cross, which distributes them. The forms will be uploaded on the UT transport department site within the next week or latest by the first week of September.”

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 00:51 IST