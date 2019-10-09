Compulsory waste segregation from October 11: Chandigarh MC fails to issue public notice

cities

With just few days left for the commencement of the compulsory waste segregation process in UT households, the municipal corporation (MC) is yet to issue a public notice in this regard.

The civic body had earlier announced that the process would be compulsory from October 11.

At the ground level, there is no public engagement activity even as the success of the programme heavily rests on the positive response from city’s two lakh households.

MC had made the announcement for compulsory segregation during a programme marking the celebrations of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Commissioner of the civic body, KK Yadav, during an interview given to HT last week, was very hopeful to launch the programme despite limitations. He also directed the sanitation department to start awareness activities and issue a detailed public notice regarding the same but nothing has been done so far.

While medical officer health (MOH), Dr Amrit Warring, could not be reached for his comments, MC officiating commissioner Sanjay Kumar Jha said the former could not attend the meeting convened by him on Monday to discuss the implementation of the plan. “I have again called MOH Amrit Warring on Wednesday. All requisite steps will be taken thereafter,” he said.

RWAs QUESTION MC’s APPROACH

Federation of Sector Welfare Associations of Chandigarh (FOSWAC) chairman Baljinder Singh Bittu said it was not the first time that MC gave a deadline for compulsory waste segregation. “The latest move is again feared to fizzle out since the civic body has yet not bothered to even engage us. There should have been proper meeting between residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and MC to build a congenial atmosphere for such activities,” he said.

Convener of the City Forum of Residents Welfare Associations, Vinod Vashisht, said the civic body cannot make waste segregation successful even if they make the entire system perfect. “No RWA has been taken into loop before starting the most ambitious programme,” he said, adding, “If MC fails to make the segregation programme successful this time, they will not only face penalty from National Green Tribunal (NGT) but its ranking will also drop further in Swachh Survekshan rankings. Waste segregation is the key for improvement in the entire management of waste. “Earlier this year, MC trailed to 20th spot in waste management due to the lack of segregation only. Nothing has improved so far since then,” he said.

COUNCILLORS DEMAND STAY ON CHALLANS

Meanwhile, councillors have asked the MC not to start immediate challaning of residents for failing to segregate the waste at their houses.

Former mayor Arun Sood said, “MC’s latest announcement is a welcome move and aims to improve the overall waste management process but people should be given some time to adapt to the new system. The immediate challaning will discourage them.”

As per MC rules, fine for waste segregation in residential areas is Rs 200 while it is between Rs 500 to Rs 10,000 in commercial and institutional areas.

