e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Computer institute owner held for violating state directives

Computer institute owner held for violating state directives

The institute on Kakowal Road was functioning in violation of state government’s orders

cities Updated: Jul 10, 2020 22:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Basti Jodhewal police on Thursday registered an FIR against a computer institute owner and arrested him for violating the state directives to shut down operations amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The accused has been identified as Prince Mehra of Bhamiyan Kalan.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Radhe Shyam said he came to know that a computer institute on Kakowal Road was functioning in violation of state government’s orders. “The institute owner had also invited his friends to attend classes. Students were not wearing masks,” he added.

The students fled when the police reached the spot, but the owner was arrested.

The ASI added that the accused was aware of the ban, but did not take the orders seriously.

A case under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 3 of the Epidemic Act and Section 51 of Disaster Management Act has been registered against the accused, who was later released on bail.

top news
Record 7,862 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours take Maharashtra near 2.4 lakh mark
Record 7,862 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours take Maharashtra near 2.4 lakh mark
Intense outbreaks of Covid-19 can still be brought under control: WHO chief
Intense outbreaks of Covid-19 can still be brought under control: WHO chief
California to challenge Trump administration order on foreign students
California to challenge Trump administration order on foreign students
‘Have nothing to do with him’: Dubey’s mother refuses to attend last rites
‘Have nothing to do with him’: Dubey’s mother refuses to attend last rites
‘Will ensure disengagement of troops at LAC’: India, China reiterate stand
‘Will ensure disengagement of troops at LAC’: India, China reiterate stand
China-India joint venture only foreign bidder for Vande Bharat train sets
China-India joint venture only foreign bidder for Vande Bharat train sets
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
Watch: Doctor contradicts UP police, says Vikas Dubey was brought dead to hospital
Watch: Doctor contradicts UP police, says Vikas Dubey was brought dead to hospital
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In