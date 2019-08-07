Congress women wing to step up campaign for justice to Unnao rape survivor

lucknow

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 23:49 IST

The women wing of the Congress has decided to step up the campaign for justice to Unnao rape survivor by staging protests in every district of the country.

The survivor, along with her lawyer, got critically hurt in a road mishap in Rae Bareli on July 28. After a nationwide uproar, the CBI was entrusted with the task of probing the matter under the Supreme Court monitoring. Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is an accused in the Unnao rape case.

Priyadarshini, a programme of Women Congress, has issued a circular to all district coordinators to carry out activities to express solidarity with Unnao rape survivor and her family.

Priyadarshini’s national in-charge and Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh said, “Some activities are already on. I have suggested district coordinators across the country to carry out some activities especially outside, educational education.”

She added, “Signature campaign is the face of the campaign. This is not a negative campaign but an attempt to rope in young minds and encourage them to rise against atrocities on women.”

As far as Unnao case is concerned, she said, “The CBI is probing the matter and apex court is monitoring. Law will take its course.”

She added, “Our effort is to mobilise more and more young women to stand against it.”

The campaign will also be run on social media. District coordinators have been asked to put updates on social media. A few days back, All India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had lauded the signature campaign carried out in Lucknow.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 19:52 IST