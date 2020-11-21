Congress leader Bali slams Centre, state govt for delay in CUHP project

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 22:18 IST

Senior Congress leader and former minister GS Bali on Saturday slammed the Centre and state government for the delay in setting up two campuses of Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP).

Addressing a press conference, Bali said the project has not moved an inch in three years.

This was reflected when Union minister Anurag Thakur and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur started a blame game on the issue on the stage in full public view, he said.

Bali said that while the Union minister squarely blamed the state government for the delay, the chief minister said that he was in talks with the Centre on this matter.

APPOINTMENTS DONE BY FLOUTING NORMS

Bali further alleged that a lot of appointments in the CUHP were done by flouting the norms and Congress was readying to launch a stir against the issue.

He said that the BJP cadre was being appointed in the institution tweaking the norms. Bali said he was not against appointing people from the cadre but breaking the norms.

Citing an example, Bali alleged that the BJP government lowered the experience criteria to be appointed as director of an engineering college.

The former minister also alleged that chief minister Jai Ram Thakur laid foundation stones of various projects in the Nagrota Bhawan assembly segment which were launched in the Congress regime.

“At least 50% of the projects were launched in Congress regime and the foundation stone was already laid,” he alleged. The chief minister had laid foundation stones and inaugurated more than three dozen projects in the Nagrota area on Friday.

Bali said that if a first-time MLA does so it is understood but the CM was an experienced politician and he had not expected such acts from him.