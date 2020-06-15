e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Congress leader, husband and son arrested for abetting Sangrur resident’s suicide

Congress leader, husband and son arrested for abetting Sangrur resident’s suicide

The victim had ended his life by consuming poison in the first week of June after his daughter allegedly eloped with Congress leader Poonam Kangra’s son Vikasdeep.

cities Updated: Jun 15, 2020 20:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
Hindustantimes
         

Congress leader Poonam Kangra, who is also a member of the Punjab state commission for scheduled castes, was arrested along with her husband and son for allegedly abetting the suicide of a civil hospital ward attendant, on Sunday night.

The victim had consumed poison in the first week of June after his daughter allegedly eloped with Kangra’s son Vikasdeep. He died during treatment at the hospital. Police had booked the Congress leader, her husband Darshan Kangra and their son for abetment to suicide on the complaint of the victim’s wife. “The trio was presented in the court on Monday and sent to police remand till June 18,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg.

KANGRA’S SUPPORTER ALLEGES POLICE TORTURE

Sikander Singh, 40, of Toga Heri village near Malerkotla, who is a supporter of the Congress leader has alleged that the police had picked him up five days ago and thrashed him in police custody, forcing him to say that he had stayed at Kangra’s residence.

“Police forced me to also say that Darshan Kangra had threatened the victim,” he alleged.

Leader of opposition, Harpal Singh Cheema said that he has taken up the matter with senior police officials and sought justice for Sikander Singh.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, rural) Satpal Sharma denied allegations of police torture.

top news
2 ‘missing’ Indian staffers released by Pakistan, have visible injuries: Official
2 ‘missing’ Indian staffers released by Pakistan, have visible injuries: Official
India, China delegations meet at 2 places along LAC to resolve border row
India, China delegations meet at 2 places along LAC to resolve border row
Mumbai airport to handle 100 domestic flights from Tuesday
Mumbai airport to handle 100 domestic flights from Tuesday
‘Poor pay for gifts crony capitalists get’: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on fuel price hike
‘Poor pay for gifts crony capitalists get’: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on fuel price hike
Amid surge in Covid-19 cases in India, recoveries rise to 51%
Amid surge in Covid-19 cases in India, recoveries rise to 51%
Cluster of Covid-19 in Chinese capital, WHO yet to visit affected site
Cluster of Covid-19 in Chinese capital, WHO yet to visit affected site
‘MS Dhoni very morose having heard of Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing’
‘MS Dhoni very morose having heard of Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing’
‘Been through depression’: Deepika Padukone on fight with mental health issues
‘Been through depression’: Deepika Padukone on fight with mental health issues
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In