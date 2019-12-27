e-paper
Home / Cities / Congress releases report card on AAP govt

Congress releases report card on AAP govt

cities Updated: Dec 27, 2019 22:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi:

The Congress on Friday released a ‘post-mortem’ report of the five-year rule of the Arvind Kejriwal government, terming its claims of achievements in different sectors of governance as a “bundle of lies”.

The Congress’s counter comes days after Delhi chief minister Kejriwal released a report card on his government’s five-year rule earlier this week, listing out works done in education, health, transport and water among others.

The AAP refused to comment on the Congress’s allegations.

“The report released by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is fraud. Its actual performance report is that it provides only dirty drinking water and polluted air to the people of Delhi,” Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said at a press conference.

The Kejriwal government has been surviving on the strength of “lies and falsehood” and “misleading” advertisements, Chopra said, adding it was the responsibility of the Delhi Congress to make people aware of the real facts through this ‘post-mortem’ report.

The Congress, which ruled the Capital for 15 years till AAP came to power in 2015, also said that freebies such as free electricity up to 200 units of consumption benefitted private power companies.

Senior party leaders, including assembly election campaign committee chairman Kirti Azad and Sandeep Diskhit attacked the Kejriwal government on its claims of governance.

“Even though AAP has listed education as its top achievement, it has not done anything in the sector. They have not built a single new school. The education budget remained on paper, as 46% remained unspent,” Azad said.

Azad accused the government of not doing enough for unauthorised colonies. “AAP has not regularised any unauthorised colony, and the promise of in-situ development of jhuggi cluters remained hollow,” he said.

Dikshit said Kejriwal had promised 1,000 Mohalla Clinics but established only 189, out of which 100 are not functional.

“Mohalla clinics were opened after shutting down 500 government dispensaries. Not even a single new hospital was opened in the last five years,” Diskhit claimed.

