e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 21, 2019
Home / Cities / Congressional resolution recognising contribution of US Sikhs sent to Akal Takht jathedar, SGPC chief

Congressional resolution recognising contribution of US Sikhs sent to Akal Takht jathedar, SGPC chief

cities Updated: Dec 21, 2019 12:45 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

WASHINGTON A top US Senator has said that he is sending to the Akal Takht jathedar a special copy of the congressional resolution, authored by him, commemorating the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

The resolution (S Res 393), passed by the United States Senate unanimously on November 14, recognises the contribution and sacrifices made by Sikhs of the United States and the discrimination they have faced in the country and around the world.

It was co-sponsored by senators Todd Young and Ben Cardin.

“We are sending a copy of the resolution to the jathedar, Akal Takht, and the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee,” Senator Young said at the US Capitol on Wednesday as he handed over copies of the resolution with personally addressed letters to the recipients to Indiana-based Sikh American Gurinder Singh Khalsa.

As a special gesture, the senator said he is also sending copies of the resolution to Punjab and Haryana chief ministers Capt Amarinder Singh and Manohar Lal Khattar, respectively.

“It’s a privilege to be of service to Sikhs who happen to live in my state, who are active citizens, and we value them very much,” Young said.

“This resolution is not just about Sikhs. It’s about the spirit that Sikhs stand for, which is we should respect the religions of all people…not to seek to convert any man or woman forcibly and respect the inherent dignity of all,” said the senior senator from Indiana.

Gurinder Singh, who will be travelling to India later this month with copies of the resolution, said it was a historic moment for the estimated 10 lakh Sikhs in America and the three crore across the world.

top news
Minors detained after violence during Delhi’s anti-Citizenship Act protest released
Minors detained after violence during Delhi’s anti-Citizenship Act protest released
Tejashwi says IDs are lost in floods each year, calls for Bihar bandh over CAA
Tejashwi says IDs are lost in floods each year, calls for Bihar bandh over CAA
Citizenship Act protests: Rumours, rage, and excess in AMU campus
Citizenship Act protests: Rumours, rage, and excess in AMU campus
Indian, Chinese officials to meet today for talks on border issue
Indian, Chinese officials to meet today for talks on border issue
9 dead in clashes with police in Uttar Pradesh as CAA stir escalates
9 dead in clashes with police in Uttar Pradesh as CAA stir escalates
Karnataka minister reminds of ‘Godhra-like’ situation amid CAA protests
Karnataka minister reminds of ‘Godhra-like’ situation amid CAA protests
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
Kuldeep Yadav 1 wicket away from massive ODI feat
Kuldeep Yadav 1 wicket away from massive ODI feat
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities