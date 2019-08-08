Constable kills self in Chhawla, no suicide note recovered

delhi

Aug 08, 2019

A 33-year-old woman Delhi Police constable allegedly killed herself by hanging at her rented flat in southwest Delhi’s Chhawla on Wednesday night. Her body was found hanging from the ventilator’s iron grill in the bathroom. The flat was bolted from inside, the police said on Thursday.

As no suicide note was found from the woman’s possession or her flat, the exact reason behind her extreme step was not known. Police said her family members and colleagues have told them that she was “depressed” because of her prolonged illness. The woman was living alone in the rented flat, which belongs to her batchmate. She was married but had separated from her husband a few months after their wedding in 2013, they said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) said that the woman constable was posted in a police station in the district and was given light duty because of her illness. On Wednesday, she did not come for duty and was not answering the calls made by other staff members of the police station.

The woman’s batchmate, who is also her landlady, was asked to visit the flat and check on her. Around 11 pm, the batchmate called the police station and informed that the woman constable’s second-floor flat was locked from inside and she was not responding despite repeated knocks on the door.

“A police team rushed there and they entered the flat using a window and opened the door. They found the woman hanging in the bathroom. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctor’s declared her brought dead,” said a police officer, on the condition of anonymity.

According to the DCP, the woman constable had joined the Delhi Police in 2006.

