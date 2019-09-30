Construction of structures major challenge in phase 3, NHAI raise issues before UP’s deputy chief minister

cities

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:19 IST

Phase 3 of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) is the second phase of the project that was inaugurated by Unon minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday.

Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said that they had to face major challenges as the 22km stretch from Dasna to Hapur is densely populated and several big structures had to be constructed without hampering vehicular movement and endangering the safety of commuters.

The stretch was completed at a cost of ₹1058 crore and comprised several new major structures such as the 5km elevated section to bypass Pilkhuwa town.

“The Pilkhuwa section was the most challenging as it had to be constructed through the inhabited areas and without hampering the 40,000-odd vehicles that passed through the stretch everyday.The width of the existing road available to us was 36 metres, but we had to undertake construction of the elevated section over it which was proposed with a width of about 26 metres. This made it very challenging to transport material to the elevated section.Deploying the latest construction technology, we completed the work without any accidents and also without hindering much traffic,” said RP Singh, project director, NHAI.

“The elevated corridor at Pilkhuwa has been conferred Gold Medal for innovation in construction technology, and has also been awarded as outstanding concrete structure of western UP,” he added.

The other major elevated structure challenge was the 2.68-km elevated section over the Upper Ganga Canal (UGC) road, which is part of the National Highway-9.

“We were told that the Hapur to Delhi road was four-laned but, it in fact, it was not due to heavy encroachment. We had to clear up about 250 different encroachments while paving way for the 2.68 km elevated section. After removing the encroachment, the ground road section too became four-lane,” Singh added.

Apart from the challenges, Nagendra Nath Sinha, chairman of NHAI, also raised several issues before the UP deputy chief minister Kehsav Prasad Maurya who was also present during the inauguration event at Pilkhuwa.

“We have certain issues that could slow the pace of the project. These are related to the price we have to pay for procuring government land, as well as the issue of stamp duty for toll collection. There are patches where land is yet to be handed over to NHAI,” Sinha said.

“Toll proceeds are sent directly to the Consolidated Funds of India and we cannot part with any amount from the funds. The issues were raised by chairman NHAI. The pending land for phase 4 (32km; Dasna to Meerut) is also causing delays to about 6.5km stretch of the DME,” said Singh.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also raised concern about the delays and issues raised by NHAI.

“The issues raised by the NHAI will be taken up at the government level and I assure that all possible solutions will be arrived at. The pending issues will not pose any hindrance to project,” Maurya said.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 23:19 IST