Construction on pvt plot in Sec 104 halted

Gurugram Construction work on a private plot in Sector 104, earmarked for a 24-metre approach road to a nearby condominium, was stopped after residents complained to the officials of the department of town and country planning (DTCP).

Acting on the complaint raised by a resident of Godrej Summit on Twitter, DTCP officials reached the spot on Friday afternoon and asked the workers to stop the activity.

Residents said that as per the Gurugram Manesar Urban Complex Master Plan-2031, this stretch was meant for building a 24-metre road, to connect the complex with the main road.

Officials said that a poster was also pasted at the site on Friday, stating that construction activity in the controlled area without necessary permissions will be punishable.

Sudhir Chauhan, senior town planner, said, “The work has been stopped as no permission was taken and the owner has been asked to produce a permission, failing which action would be initiated.”

Bajrang Jain, a resident of Godrej Summit complex, said that residents are presently using a revenue road to access their apartments. “The land on which the construction is being done has been earmarked for a 24-metre road and if a structure is built, it would be impossible to make this road as khasra number of plot matches the planned road,” said Jain.

Varun Bajla, who raised the matter on Twitter, said this is a major issue in the developing sectors. “The government must ensure that these internal roads are built at the earliest,” he said.

DTCP officials said that they are working out a plan to ensure that internal roads are made functional.

